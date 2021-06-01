GPM Brewing Plans for Bean-to-Cup Program

First location testing underway with plans to add more stores along with company-wide remodeling of locations.

With bean-to cup-coffee’s steep rise in popularity with convenience store customers across the country, GPM Investments is sits bean-et to roll out its bean-to-cup coffee program. GPM’s program provides customers with a single, individually ground and brewed cup of coffee within minutes.

GPM began testing bean-to-cup at its first remodel store location in Collinsville, Va., in February and its success has paved the way for additional expansions throughout the year. Plans are in place to begin offering bean-to-cup in more remodeled stores across the GPM brands, including 10 total locations this year.

Available in three varieties including house blend, dark roast, and Colombian roast, the program appeals to customers who are looking for an “always fresh” cup of coffee at any time. Future bean-to-cup locations are expected to also include a decaf variety.

Announced in November of last year, ARKO/GPM’s three- to five-year store remodel plan includes remodeling an anticipated 360 sites in key locations, featuring a fresh look from the inside out including an easy to navigate format and enhancements that take into consideration evolving consumer shopping trends.

"So far, customer response around the new bean-to-cup coffee available at our Collinsville, Va., store has been really positive," said GPM's Regional Operations Manager Bob Orfield.

Based in Richmond, Va., GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. at approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.