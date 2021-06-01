Parker’s Rewards App Usage Increases by 40% During COVID-19

Parker’s, CStore Decisions’ 2020 Chain of the Year, has experienced a 40% increase in contactless mobile payment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, customers in Georgia and South Carolina are using the company’s innovative Parker’s Rewards app at the pump in record numbers, averaging nearly 800 secure contactless transactions daily.

Since the launch of Parker’s proprietary Pay at Pump app technology in 2016, Parker’s has been a pioneering force in contactless payment in the convenience store industry. The company’s GPS-enabled technology consistently earns rave reviews from Parker’s Rewards loyalty program members.

“Our industry-leading Parker’s Rewards app and Mobile Pay technology combines the safety of contactless payment with the elevated level of convenience our customers have come to expect from Parker’s,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re determined to stay on the cutting-edge of this technology to make life easier and safer for our customers.”

With the free Parker’s Rewards app, customers can select “pay at the pump,” enter their PIN code, confirm their location and begin fueling, without touching a keypad or interacting with team members and other customers inside the store. These secure transactions are managed by Zipline (now PDI), a leading private label debit processor employing state-of-the-art firewall and other comprehensive security methods in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Federal Reserve. All personal data is encrypted in real time, and every transaction is PIN protected.

The popular Parker’s Rewards app also makes life easier beyond the pump with mobile ordering available for Parker’s Kitchen breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items, including fresh, never frozen Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Customers can easily place their order on the Parker’s Rewards app and select a pick-up time, allowing customers to bypass the line and to limit touchpoints without compromising on food quality, freshness or taste.

Parker’s Rewards members save 10 cents per gallon for every $25 spent inside the store and enjoy member pricing on fountain drinks, Parker’s Kitchen food and more. The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 228,000 members in Georgia and South Carolina, has saved customers more than $15 million to date.

Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.