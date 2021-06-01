Swisher Sweets Launches Summer Contest

Life is Sweet promo offers adult consumers the chance to be selected as the company's No. 1 fan.

Swisher Sweets announced the launch of an exciting contest, Life is Sweet, along with limited edition Swisher Sweets Red packaging, which will be sure to excite top fans.

Beginning June 21, 2021, and continuing throughout the summer until August 27, 2021, adult consumers can enter the Life is Sweet contest by uploading a photo or video with a caption describing why they are the #1 Swisher Sweets fan. The entries can be uploaded by visiting swishersweets.com/pages/lifeissweet or by scanning a QR code found on all limited-edition Life is Sweet packaging or contest point of sale.

There will be five bi-weekly prizes of $2,500 awarded on July 2, July 16, July 30, August 13 and August 27. The Grand Prize winner will be awarded a 2021 luxury sports utility vehicle, $25,000 cash and the title of Swisher Sweets #1 fan. The Grand Prize winner will be selected among the five bi-weekly winners and notified on or around September 17. The Grand Prize winner will also be featured on swishersweets.com in the Swisher Sweets Hall of Fame.

The limited-edition Life is Sweet packaging will be available this summer. Trade partners should be on the lookout for specially marked shipping boxes to begin arriving in June. To place an order, contact your Swisher representative at 1-800-874-9720 or visit swisher.com.

The Swisher Sweets Cigar Co. has been fostering meaningful connections with adult consumers for 160 years. The company currently own the No. and No. 2 SKUs in the Large Cigar category — Swisher Sweets Original and Swisher Sweets Diamonds.