Kum & Go Brings the Store to the Phone

Kum & Go, the Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience retailer, is launching mobile order on the Kum & Go app for use at all 400-plus store locations. The technology and payment platform makes it even easier for customers to get the fresh food and quality items that Kum & Go is famous for.

“Kum & Go is committed to making our customers’ lives more convenient, and by bringing mobile ordering to our app, we are doing just that,” said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. “Order ahead and it will be ready for you in our store, or we will bring it out to you curbside or at the pump. At Kum & Go we will continue to make our customers’ lives more convenient, both today & tomorrow.”

The easy-to-use interface allows for order and payment of a variety of Kum & Go staples including breakfast pizza, coffee, soda, beer, and more. Customers can receive their ordered items car-side as they fill up, or grab and go at the front of the store. Customers who make their first mobile order by June 30, 2021 will receive 25¢ off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) at their next fill up.

“This is a paradigm shift in the way we do business here at Kum & Go,” said Kum & Go’s Vice President of Digital Technology, Ryan Lindsley. “We are excited to follow on the success of our Fuel Better innovation with mobile ordering. This is another chapter as we continue to elevate our digital customer experience at Kum & Go.”

For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ 5,000 associates in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.