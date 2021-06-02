Tom Thumb Expands in Alabama

EG Group, one of the fastest growing convenience store retailers in the U.S., is expanding in Alabama with a new store in Gulf Shores. The company has operated in Alabama since 2006 and currently has 10 stores in the Yellowhammer State.

This new-to-industry site features the company’s latest design, equipment, and menu, all of which were created to expand the food choices and enhance the customer experience. In addition to the Tom Thumb convenience store, the location also features a Burger King and Pizza Hut onsite, offering expanded options for guests to enjoy.

Spanning more than 7,600 square feet -– twice the size of a typical location — the chain offers 10 gas fueling stations across five islands, 31 parking spots, and the convenience of curbside pick-up and order ahead capabilities available with the SmartPay Rewards app. An AutoSpa Car Wash is set to open onsite later in the summer.

“We are very excited about all of food options available at this location,” said George Fournier, President of EG America. “We want to offer families expanded eating choices, so that they don’t have to leave the building. That’s what our newest Tom Thumb is all about.”

To celebrate the opening, beginning on Tuesday, June 1 and for a limited time, guests who visit the Gulf Shores location will receive free coffee, fountain and frozen drinks. In accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, team Members and guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks.

EG Group was founded in 2001 by the Issa Family and has grown to become a major convenience retailer who has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, grocery and merchandise, and foodservice. EG Group currently employs more than 44,000 team members in more than 6,000 sites across Europe, USA and Australia.