CEFCO Revamps Location in Gun Barrel City, Texas

Convenience chain adds flavor to reopened store with addition of CEFCO Kitchen foodservice, features 10 MPD dispensers as well as ethanol-free fuel for local boaters.

CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the reopening of its newest store in Gun Barrel City, Texas. The 24-hour location at 2309 West Main St., now features the chain’s CEFCO Kitchen foodservice concept.

CEFCO customers will be pleased to find a robust offering of hot and cold food items, including “Fresh Yo!” self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, fried chicken, pizza, tacos, breakfast, and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings.

The convenient located Main Street location offers 43 parking spaces and 6,054 square feet of space set on nearly two acres. It features 10 MPD fuel dispensers, which include ethanol free fuel as well as diesel.

“This store will provide numerous hot and fresh food options for our many loyal customers,” said CEFCO Regional Vice President of Operations Dana Crick. “We have also upgraded our fueling area and boaters will be happy to see that we offer ethanol-free fuel for their boats.”

Crick welcomed the many shoppers who have frequented CEFCO stores in Gun Barrel City over the years.

“And we are proud to be able to provide this new location that will meet their needs with delicious food options as well as the everyday products and services our customers have come to expect,” Crick said.