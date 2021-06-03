EG Group Launches Summer Fuel Promotion

Company offering 20 cents off per gallon for all SmartPay Rewards app users at participating Loaf ‘n Jug, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill locations.

EG Group, one of the fastest growing convenience store retailers in the U.S., has introduced a promotion for all customers using its SmartPay Rewards app. In addition to the 10-cents per gallon everyday savings, all SmartPay Rewards mobile app users will save an additional 10 cents per gallon, for a total savings of 20 cents per gallon.

According to a recent study by TripIt, of those traveling over the three big summer holidays (Memorial Day, 4thof July and Labor Day), more than 60% plan to drive. This summer will be filled with road trips and EG Group locations across the country are helping travelers and families save this year. All Loaf ‘n Jug, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Minit Mart (except Shell, BP, Citgo and Phillips 66 locations), Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill locations nationwide are participating.

“With the increase in vaccinations and re-opening of many states, so many Americans are planning their next vacation and are expected to hit the road with their families starting this Memorial Day,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “We are excited for the start of a more normal summer, filled with memories and relaxing times. This 20-cent per gallon summer savings will help travelers get more for their money so our Guests can go the extra distance this year.”

All SmartPay Rewards mobile app users save 10 cents on every gallon of gas, every day in addition to receiving gallon rewards, flash sales, and access to the breakfast sandwich and pizza clubs. The SmartPay Rewards app offers users an enhanced shopping and payment experience at EG Group locations nationwide. Features of the app include:

* Contactless payment for fuel and in-store purchases.

* Tracking of lifetime savings and fuel rewards progress.

* Store locator.

SmartPay Rewards is free to join and free to use for customers at www.smartpayrewards.com.

EG Group currently employs more than 44,000 people working in more than 6,000 sites across the U.S., Europe and Australia.