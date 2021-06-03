Maverik Partners with Zebra and Reflexis to Streamline Execution and Labor Scheduling

Maverik Adventure’s First Stop, has selected Reflexis ONE to integrate and streamline store execution and labor scheduling for more than 6,000 team members across 360+ locations.

Maverik, which currently operates in 11 states across the Intermountain West, chose Reflexis ONE to replace two disparate task and workforce management solutions. Maverik will utilize Reflexis ONE solutions including Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager, Reflexis Workforce Scheduler and Reflexis Time and Attendance to simplify tasks, labor operations and compliance, while empowering associates to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Reflexis Systems, now part of Zebra Technologies, is a leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, foodservice, hospitality and banking.

“We chose Reflexis Systems because of its integration capabilities that offered Maverik the opportunity to combine workforce scheduling, time and attendance, and task management into the same platform,” said Danielle Mattiussi, vice president of retail operations for Maverik. “Migrating to Reflexis ONE, a fully integrated task and workforce management solution, will enable us to achieve next-level performance benefits by simplifying scheduling and task execution for our employees.”

Reflexis ONE helps employees save time by anticipating store demand to ensure that each location has the right people scheduled at the right times, based on factors such as skillsets, customer traffic, and on-site workload. The platform brings together information from across the enterprise to solve the end-to-end work challenge, creating more efficient operations and enabling workers to spend more time serving the customer.

With locations in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day. It sells exclusive products such as fresh-made, gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, toasted-subs, cookies, and coffee blends from around the world.