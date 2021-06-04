Skittles Pride Packs Return for June

For the second year in a row, Mars Wrigley will promote its limited-edition Skittles Pride Packs, as well as its renewed partnership with GLAAD. During the month of June, $1 per pack purchased will be donated to GLAAD (up to $100,000).

The limited-edition packs – featuring gray packaging on the outside and all gray candies inside that include the original five fruity flavors of strawberry, orange, grape, green apple and lemon – are available for purchase at retail locations nationwide.

The program includes partnerships with four LGBTQ+ artists across the country who have created original murals that express what the rainbow means to them and how they celebrate Pride. The brand has also partnered with five LGBTQ+ influencers showcasing their stories and experiences that range from drag performance to sign language performance, music, dance and makeup artistry.

“We’re very proud to be able to use our voice and our platform to shift the focus during Pride month to celebrating and elevating LGBTQ+ voices and experiences, creating better moments and more smiles through the focus on visibility,” said Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager Fernando Rodrigues.

The murals will appear across the country including several communities where Mars Wrigley operates, like Newark, N.J., which is also home to the Mars Wrigley North American Headquarters. Additional locations include Nashville, Atlanta and San Antonio, Texas.

“In addition to giving back to the LGBTQ+ community through its Pride packs, Skittles is using its new QueeR Codes program to celebrate the work and voices of diverse LGBTQ talent, while drawing awareness to our community and the importance of Pride,” said GLAAD Senior Director John McCourt. “By partnering with LGBTQ+ artists to bring powerful murals to cities across America, SKITTLES is helping to amplify necessary messages of LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance this June.”

The focus on LGBTQ+ visibility is also being shared throughout the month amongst Mars Wrigley Associates. Mars Wrigley will be sharing stories and leading discussions around diversity and acceptance, specifically focused on the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June with its PRIDE! Associate Resource Group (ARG).

Mars is committed to fostering a culture where everyone has an equal opportunity to be heard, valued and supported, through ongoing dialogue among associates, policies and benefits, including non-discrimination protections, partner healthcare coverage, transgender healthcare benefits, parental leave and adoption assistance.