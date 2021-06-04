What’s a Snack Cake?

Snack cakes are individual-sized cakes and cream- or jelly-filled rolls, cupcakes, coffee cakes, pound cake slices and mini doughnuts that are prepackaged for grab and go. Some are frosted and some are enrobed in chocolate.

The cake rolls and cupcakes usually come two or three to a package. Some also come in boxes of multiple packages for consumers to keep them on hand for sweet tooth attacks or to share at home or at work.

Snack cakes account for close to $4.8 million in sales in convenience stores, according to a Nielsen research report covering the latest 52-week period ending Feb. 27, 2021. Sales have been fairly flat during that period, which coincided with the pandemic, but retailers note that they are trending upward as more people return to work and begin traveling again.

Having a much longer shelf life than made-on-site-made bakery products, packaged snack cakes are easy to keep in stock and display neatly, and they produce little if any waste. Prepackaging makes them the ultimate grab-and-go indulgence.

Snack cakes and a cup of coffee or tea make a quick portable breakfast for consumers on the go. They are also a popular choice for a mid-morning snack with a hot or cold beverage. Some consumers purchase them along with a sandwich, salad or soup as a dessert for lunch or dinner.

Because they have such a strong affinity with other foods and beverages, snack cakes should be showcased in various areas in the store. They do well when displayed near the hot and cold dispensed beverage areas and soft drink coolers as well as the full-service deli and grab-and-go food areas.

Promotions bundling snack cakes, beverages and/or foodservice items at a special value price can also boost sales in these categories. A buy-one-get-one-free offer is also an attractive perk for loyalty card holders.