Swisher Welcomes New VP for Corporate Innovation

Veteran adult consumer products exec brings experience from wine, beer, cannabis and regulated e-commerce arenas, will lead team creating strategic objectives and new products efforts.

Swisher has appointed a veteran in the adult consumer products market as vice president of corporate innovation. Zack Crafton will lead a new team that will be working to diversify Swisher’s products and brands.

“This is a significant appointment for our company and we welcome Zack’s wealth of innovation experience and leadership that will move Swisher to drive the implementation of our strategic objectives and expand our portfolio of products,” said Swisher President and CEO John Miller. “Our first corporate innovation VP reflects our commitment to growth and the future of Swisher.”

Crafton has extensive experience and leadership in categories including wine, beer, cannabis and regulated e-commerce. Before joining Swisher, he was CEO of the first online dispensary in California’s recreational cannabis market, paving the way for emerging cannabis brands and direct-to-consumer platforms across the cannabis industry.

Prior to entering the California cannabis market, Crafton helped launch NakedWines.com, where he built the largest online winery in the world as the company’s CEO.

In January 2020, Swisher announced a new corporate identity, purpose, mission, vision and strategic framework to develop new businesses, products and experiences while building on the legacies and strengths of existing products.

Over the years, Swisher has grown into a powerhouse of iconic brands that define culture and embrace the needs of adult consumers.

With the the appointment of Crafton and the creation of corporate innovation team, Swisher said it is building a future rooted in creativity, growth, and innovation to answer the broad needs of adult consumers.

“I’m thrilled to join Swisher and I look forward to building a robust innovation platform, unique capabilities, and a durable plan to support Swisher’s growth and diversification goals into innovative categories,” said Crafton. “This is an exciting time where we look to diversify Swisher’s product and capability portfolio while helping to shape the future for adult consumers.”

Best known for its Swisher Sweet Cigars, Swisher is an international leading lifestyle company for adult consumers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Swisher also has a global manufacturing presence in Santiago, Dominican Republic; Esteli, Nicaragua; and Wheeling, W. Va.