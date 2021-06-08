Loyal ExxonMobil Patrons Hit Savings Milestone

Incentives and rewards for members of Exxon Mobil Rewards+ reach $100 million through multiple savings options on fuel and convenience store purchases.

ExxonMobil announced a customer milestone last week as its Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program members have saved over $100 million through incentives and rewards. The program allows for savings throughout the total consumer experience at Exxon and Mobil stations; from fueling up to convenience store purchases and even car washes, you can easily save every day.

“Providing consumers with the best brand experience through our loyalty program is the reason we can reach milestones such as this,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas retail fuels sales and marketing manager. “Since the inception of our program, we’ve listened to our members to meet their evolving needs and create a seamless consumer experience.

Exxon Mobil Rewards+ members:

Earn three cents per gallon in points for every gallon of Synergy gas bought.

Earn two cents per gallon in points for every $1 spent on convenience store items and car washes.

Boost points with special emails and online offers.

Earn 2X points and exclusive offers with Premium status by filling up with Synergy Supreme+ premium gas.

Earn more when they drive more. Fill up with at least 100 gallons a month and earn Frequent Filler bonus points for savings that add up faster.

Redeem points for savings on gas and convenience store items quickly. (100 points = $1 in savings)

Additionally, the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and loyalty program allows for a contactless payment experience. Drivers can use the app to quickly pay for gas from their driver’s seat, while automatically earning points for savings.