Skupos Launches ‘Summer Traffic Jam’

Convenience retail and CPG technology provider launches promotional bundle on its Engage platform featuring Pepsi, General Mills, 5-hour Energy and others to boost c-store summer sales.

Skupos, the platform that powers smarter, more profitable retail by connecting independent convenience stores and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, this week launched its “Summer Traffic Jam” program.

A first-of-its-kind campaign, the “Summer Traffic Jam” provides retailers access to a suite of brand-funded promotions via the Skupos Engage platform, aimed to help brands and convenience stores increase sales during the critical summer months.

By opting into the campaign, retailers will gain access to fully funded discounts from top brands like Pepsi, General Mills, 5-hour Energy and more. Promotions such as these have a proven track record of performance, boosting promoted product sales up to 85% across participating stores.

“We are excited to partner with Skupos on Summer Traffic Jam!” General Mills Director of Convenience Steve Gokey said. “The Engage Platform is an innovative promotional solution that will deliver value for both our retail partners and consumers.”

The program includes, but is not limited to, following promotions:

Buy two 15- or 16-ounce Rockstar Energy Drinks, get $1 off

Buy two Chex Mix 3.75-ounce and/or Bugles three-ounce, get $1 off

Buy two 5-hour ENERGY Shots, get $1 off

Additionally, as part of the program, Skupos will provide comprehensive store signage and consumer advertising across new channels to help drive consumer awareness.

“We’re bullish on ‘Summer Traffic Jam’ generating revenue for both CPG brands and convenience retail customers,” Skupos VP of Sales Greg Fox said. “Where CPG brands come to Skupos looking to tap into our base of independent and small chain convenience stores, now the store operators and owners can tap into a large base of brand promotions.”

Skupos was founded after recognizing that CPG brands had no way to effectively run promotions at scale across the highly fragmented small chain and independent convenience retail market. Skupos Engage connects brands and small retailers together in order to drive mutually revenue-generating programs.

Just as CPG brands lacked access to small and independently owned convenience stores, the retailers were unable to tap into promotions that could help them compete with corporate retailers. Skupos Engage helps cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship that drives revenues for brands and retailers.

Skupos drives revenue growth across all segments of the convenience retail industry through technology that connects both retailers and brands to their shoppers. With a focus on independent stores and small chains which make up nearly 80 percent of the market, the Skupos platform enables both retailers and brands by leveraging data and analytics to facilitate better understanding and serving their customers.