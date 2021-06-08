Volta Oil Locations Earn Safe Shop Assured Status

The Massachusetts-based convenience retailer operating Rapid Refill and Garrett’s Family Market earns certification for its commitment to essential store safety and cleanliness measures.

Massachusetts-based Volta Oil has earned Safe Shop Assured certification at select Rapid Refill and Garrett’s Family Market locations, with more locations in the pipeline.

“With roots dating back to the 1930s, we’ve always been focused on doing right by our communities,” said Peter Garrett, president of Volta Oil. “Many consumer trends come and go in waves, but we’ve also found that some things never change. That’s why we work hard to be a trusted local brand with clean, safe, familiar and family-friendly stores. We’re proud to earn Safe Shop Assured™ certification and be recognized for our efforts.”

Safe Shop certification will be a phased rollout, starting with four stores which have met and exceeded a 10-point checklist of essential safety measures. Ongoing learnings will be used to inform program expansion into all 18 store locations.

Safe Shop Assured certification is available to best-in-class retailers who meet high standards for clean, safe shopping experiences. Initial program implementation with Volta Oil will begin at the following locations: Garrett’s Family Market at 435 Palmer Ave., Falmouth, Mass.; Garrett’s Family Market at 1617 Falmouth Road, in Centerville, Mass.; Rapid Refill at 163 Main Dunstable Road, in Nashua, N.H.; and Rapid Refill at 207 Mechanic St., in Bellingham, Mass.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many retail trends—including expectations of cleanliness and safety. Safe Shop believes that not only is it essential for retailers to implement the right policies and procedures, but they must communicate effectively to enable consumers to understand that their concerns are taken seriously.

The Garrett’s Family Market stores feature handcrafted and all-natural organic signature fountain and frozen drinks, craveable fresh hot foods—including calzones, Barnyard Subs and deep dish pizza—as well as baked goods and sandwiches for on-the-go customers at any time, day or night.

“Communication is essential in today’s retail environment,” said Frank Beard, director of Safe Shop. “The challenge for consumers is there has never been an easy way to quickly assess if a retailer provides a safe shopping experience.

“For retailers, the challenge is that the hard work of keeping stores clean and safe often happens behind the scenes. Our goal with the Safe Shop Assured certification program is to bridge that gap. That’s why we’re proud to work with companies like Volta Oil that have a rich history of being community-focused and doing what’s right.”

Safe Shop Assured is a certification program available to retailers that meet and maintain essential safety standards. Administered by a multi-generational and diverse board of retailers, suppliers, and industry experts, Safe Shop’s goal is to provide customers and employees with additional peace of mind.

Safe Shop is a joint venture between Paragon Solutions and WTWH Media. More information at safeshopassured.com.