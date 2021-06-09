Cherry Limeade Flavored Vodka

Just in time for the start of summer, SVEDKA Vodka is releasing its latest flavored vodka: SVEDKA Cherry Limeade. Developed based on consumer trends and demand for bold flavor fusions, SVEDKA Cherry Limeade is a tangy combination of cherry and limeade flavors with a hint of sweet citrus. SVEDKA Cherry Limeade is available nationwide in 750-milliliter bottle size for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $14.99 and one-liter bottle for a SRP of $15.99. SVEDKA Cherry Limeade can be enjoyed on its own or in a variety of cocktails.

