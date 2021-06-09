GPM Hosts Grand Opening for First of 10 Remodels Set for 2021

Unveiling event kicks off two weeks of promotional savings and product partner sweepstakes at revamped Collinsville, Va., fas mart location, part of parent ARKO’s plans to remodel 360 stores.

GPM Investments will hold a grand opening event for store 121, the fas mart at 2758 Virginia Ave., in Collinsville, Va., on Thursday, June 10, with exclusive promotions for customers and fas REWARDS members.

The grand opening promotions will run for two weeks — from June 9-23 — and provide enrolled fas REWARDS members with exclusive limited time offers, including (but not limited to):

Free standard size Snickers bar (limit of one)

Free 500-milliliter Vish hand soap with any purchase (limit of one)

Free Reese’s Snack Cake (limit of one)

Buy-one-get-one-free 14-ounce Nesquik products

Free Hostess Twinkies (limit of one)

Free Rice Krispies Treats Dunk’d Cookies and Cream (limit of one)

In addition to these fas REWARDS offerings for enrolled members, GPM is also including a number of promotions for all customers. Additional savings for customers include:

49-cent fountain drinks (all sizes)

Free value hot dog (limit of one)

Free small bean-to-cup coffee (limit of one)

Free eight-ounce Nesquik with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich

Free 28-ounce Bodyarmor to the first 120 guests who purchase a roller grill item

Customers will also have an opportunity to enter their names into a sweepstakes for multiple prizes from Monster Energy, Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr. Pepper. Customers may enter between June 9-16, and winners will be drawn June 18, at noon.

The store is the first of 10 remodels planned for 2021 as part of GPM parent company ARKO’s remodel initiative to remodel 360 of its 1,400 company-operated stores. The remodel plan anticipates investing approximately $360 million over three to five years to unify the stores in design while maintaining the local well-known banners in each area.

“We’re excited to celebrate the official grand opening of our first remodel store location in Collinsville, Virginia,” said GPM Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Michael Bloom. “This grand opening is filled with giveaways and promotions for our fas REWARDS members and all customers who visit in the next two weeks. The remodeled store features a fresh look from the inside out including an easy to navigate format and expanded food and beverage offerings.”

GPM Investments is is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers.