Love’s Celebrates National Iced Tea Day With Digital Drink Offer

Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating National Iced Tea Day by giving customers a free freshly brewed iced tea on Thursday, June 10. Customers can get the drink through Mobile Deals on the Love’s Connect app.

“We’re using National Iced Tea Day as another way to reward professional drivers and four-wheel customers,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “We know there are plenty of options on the highway, and we’re grateful to our loyal customers for choosing Love’s – especially over the past year.”

Mobile Deals offers customers some of the best food and drink values on the road and gives customers exclusive offers from today’s most popular brands. In addition to Mobile Deals, the Love’s Connect app offers a route planner and store locator, which provides information about all of Love’s locations, including amenities, fuel prices, restaurants and more. For more information and to download the app, visit the Loves.com

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the family-owned and operated Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores network operates 560 locations in 41 states and employs more than 31,000 people. Love’s also has more than 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.