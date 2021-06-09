Outdoor Air System

Model XRV-10, the latest addition to the Accurex line of dedicated outdoor air systems, is ideal for applications requiring a lower CFM range and a smaller footprint. Model XRV-10 offers airflows from 500 to 2,500 cfm, three to seven tons of packaged DX cooling, and 75 to 200 mbh of indirect gas-fired heating for both partial recirculation and 100% outside air systems. An electric heating option is also available.

Featuring two-inch double-wall construction and R13 foam insulation to reduce thermal losses throughout the unit, the XRV-10 includes a top-mounted condenser and an upgraded controls platform with a web user interface that comes as standard. The factory-programmed, wired and tested controller can operate as a standalone unit or integrate into a Building Management System (BMS) for easy operation. Vertical or horizontal duct connections allow for flexible installation.

Model XRV-10 also features an inverter compressor that provides precise temperature and humidity control at reduced sound levels and helps save energy by improving part load efficiency. Optional air cleaning technologies including Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) and UV Lights are also available.

