Chevron Brands Its First CNG Retail Site

Chevron U.S.A. reported today that its Allied Clean Fuels Plaza retail station in Napa, California, has been rebranded as its first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) site. Chevron expects to rebrand or open more than 30 CNG sites by 2025.

The announcement underscores Chevron’s commitment to providing affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy by increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business. It also builds on Chevron’s previously announced investments, such as ventures with California Bioenergy and Brightmark and our Adopt-a-Port initiative with Clean Energy Fuels, to market renewable natural gas for use in vehicles operating on CNG.

“We are excited to announce our first Chevron-branded CNG station,” said Mike Vomund, Chevron’s vice president of Fuels, Americas Fuel & Lubricants. “CNG is part of the portfolio of technologies and solutions Chevron is investing in to reduce the carbon intensity of our products and operations. And our move into the retail CNG space strengthens our commitment to leverage the entire value chain in producing renewable natural gas and offering it to California drivers.”

Last July, Chevron announced it was partnering with California natural gas retailer Clean Energy Fuels Corp. on Adopt-a-Port, an initiative that provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) to reduce emissions.

For its part, Chevron is providing provide funding for Adopt-a-Port and supply RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. Chevron’s funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new RNG-powered trucks. Clean Energy, meanwhile, will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.