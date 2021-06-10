Jay Erickson Named COO of Parkland USA

The former president of EG America and Kroger will lead Parkland's vision and strategy direction.

Parkland USA, a subsidiary of Parkland Corp., has announced that Jay Erickson has been named chief operating officer.

Erickson joined Parkland as vice president of information technology and chief information officer at the start of 2020. He has provided strong leadership and elevated Parkland’s IT capabilities and service delivery.

For 25 years prior to joining Parkland, Erickson worked with EG America (formerly Kroger c-stores) where he was promoted through numerous marketing, operations, and merchandising leadership roles to become president. As president, he led 15,000 employees and was accountable for over 1,000 convenience and fuel centers in 24 states.

Parkland is poised for growth in the U.S. market with aggressive expansion plans for the next few years, which included its acquisition of 58 Pacific Northwest convenience stores in March. In his role as COO for Parkland USA, Erickson will lead the vision, strategy, and execution across its U.S. operations, ensuring it operates safely, delivers exceptional customer service, integrates acquired companies and continuously develops its team.

“To position ourselves for continued success, it is important we have a leadership structure that can support the growing complexity of our business and maintain our focus on operational excellence. Jay’s appointment helps accomplish this,” the company said in a statement.

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the U.S., the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.