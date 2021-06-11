7-Eleven Set for Monthlong July Birthday Fun

7-Eleven will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing.

You might think after 94 years, anyone would know that a birthday lasts for only one day – and that you are supposed to get gifts on that day. But not 7-Eleven. Once again, the iconic brand will start giving things away for its birthday. And not just on the actual date, July 11 – aka 7/11, aka 7-Eleven Day.

A year older than both Mickey Mouse and the yoyo, 7-Eleven continues to buck standard birthday traditions by insisting on giving gifts rather than getting them.

Although the brand says that, just like last year, it’s spreading out the birthday celebration to avoid having millions of Americans crowded around Slurpee machines on a single day, it’s obvious that they also just love to party for days.

Whatever the motive, on July 1, 7-Eleven will drop one free small Slurpee drink coupon into the accounts of all 7Rewards loyalty app members. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, so customers can get their birthday present from 7-Eleven when it’s convenient for them.

“7-Eleven’s birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Or as some people call it, summer. Regardless, it’s a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7-Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party.”

A birthday encore from last year’s celebration is a special birthday gift of providing 1 million meals from 7-Eleven to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, building on 7-Eleven’s 21-year history of support. Even as life begins to get back to a pre-COVID normal, many families are still feeling its effects with lost jobs and incomes contributing to the current hunger crisis in America.

“While we’re celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families,” said Jarratt. “We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide one million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year.”

So, what kind of gifts can you expect from 7-Eleven during its birthday month? Well, there’s the FREE Slurpee drinks! A 7Rewards coupon for one FREE SMALL Slurpee drink will be loaded into the accounts of 7Rewards loyalty app members. It’s always hard to pick one flavor, and this summer is no different. Choose from vitaminwater Zero Sugar Gutsy, Pineapple Whip, Blueberry Lemonade Bliss, Peach Perfect made with real juice, and other options varying by region.

Slurpee drink-lovers will have 30 more days in July to visit their favorite 7-Eleven store to use their coupon and enjoy their free drink. Even after the free Slurpee drink coupon is redeemed, 7-Eleven has no intention of bringing the party to an end – customers can snag their favorite small Slurpee drink for just $1 in the new Slurpee stay cold cup at participating 7-Eleven stores.

More to Unwrap

Any 7-Eleven birthday is a Big Bite-with-a-small-price kind of birthday. All roller grill items, including Big Bite hot dogs, tasty taquitos, Cheeseburger Bite rollers, Buffalo chicken rollers and eggrolls, are just $1 each during 7-Eleven’s birthday month (reminder: July. The WHOLE month. Party food for party time.). All the condiments to dress the dogs are included in the dollar price, so Big Bite hot dog fans can customize away. Or they can spice up breakfast with a breakfast taquito.

House Party With 7-Eleven Delivery

If heading into the store isn’t a convenient option, delivery through the 7-Eleven app can bring the party home or to almost any location. Plus, customers can have a free Small Slurpee drink delivered on July 11, and delivery is free on any order (Slurpee or no Slurpee) during the 7-Eleven Day birthday weekend (July 10-11).

Other celebration-worthy delivery deals during the month of July include whole pizzas for only $5 and a $10 pizza and 16 boneless wings combo, plus dollar deals on grill items, Free Triton and Quake energy drinks and more. So, you don’t even need to be at 7-Eleven to party with 7-Eleven (7-Eleven is open 24-7, because this 94-year-old doesn’t need sleep).

50-cent Birthday Donut Offer!

Nothing says celebration in the morning like a colorful birthday cake doughnut – just 50 cents each at participating stores on July 11 for 7Rewards loyalty app members

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America, including Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.