Van’s Kitchen, a certified women-owned and minority owned egg roll manufacturer, is preparing fans for the ultimate summer treat with the launch of the newest flavor to it signature line — Chili Lime Chicken Egg Roll. Available nationwide this summer, the new Chili Lime Chicken Egg Rolls will be available in the brand’s four-packs and will feature white meat chicken, fresh thinly sliced cabbage, sweet carrots and aromatic onions with zesty chili lime seasoning in a crispy, crunchy wrapper. The zesty egg rolls can be found in thousands of grocers and c-stores throughout the U.S. in the refrigerated deli, freezer and hot deli sections.

Retailers in the c-store segment should reach out to their appropriate regional broker for this zesty new flavor and other varieties in Van’s signature product line — KC Krafts for the West, Total Convenience Marketing Inc. (TCM) for the East, Southeast and South and CSM Sales for the upper Midwest — or contact Van’s Kitchen directly.

