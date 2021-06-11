DoorDash Releases Mid-Year Deep Dish Customer Report

Survey reveals American consumers are indulging more in snacks, ready to travel and feeling generous with each other as well as charities.

Online third-party delivery service DoorDash released its second-annual Deep Dish Report, which checks in on popular food trends, how users are celebrating special moments, what trends are here to stay and what new ones have emerged these past six months.

Using order data from Jan. 1 to June 1, 2021, and a national consumer survey that polled 2,000 Americans on May 27 and 28, DoorDash compiled its Deep Dish Report.

2020 was a year filled with many unknowns and as the economy settles into 2021, the past six months have continued to show the resilience of businesses, restaurants and people nationwide as we forge closer to a reopened world. With vaccines becoming readily available and businesses preparing to open their doors again, connection, convenience and comforting food remain an important part of our customers’ lives.

As we settled into the new year, customers grew comfortable with treating themselves at home, whether that be indulging more in snack time or ordering in their favorite health and wellness items.

The convenience of convenience: Snacking orders are more popular in 2021 with an order increase in items such as glazed donuts (501% increase), sweet tea (284% increase) and sour cream and cheddar potato chips (112% increase). As vaccines became readily available in March, we also saw an increase in items like electrolyte-based drinks (112% increase) and aspirin (49%). Plus in the first quarter of 2021, DoorDash’s non-restaurant orders climbed more than 40% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Staying Healthy and Happy: Health and wellness products are on the rise with a large surge in shampoo (1233% increase) and conditioner (1339% increase), in addition to tampons (686% increase), condoms (286% increase) and vitamins (254% increase)

$2,955: The most money spent on a single order in the past 6 months was $2955 which included 35 luxury perfumes. Ooh la la!

Every Occasion Is Worth Celebrating in 2021

After a year of diluted, virtual or canceled plans, customers are finding much more to celebrate and enjoying the simplest of life’s pleasures. Celebrations and generosity are on the rise, leading to more gift-giving: 65% of Americans say they’re more likely to celebrate birthdays or holidays with family and friends in 2021 compared to 2020.

Top 10 States Feeling the Most Generous (in order of highest Gifting orders): California, Texas, New York, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.

Love is in the air: With DoorDash’s gifting feature, customers can send a personalized note to let their loved ones know they’re thinking of them: the most popular message people send? “I love you.”

Habits That Are Here to Stay

Local is where the love is: Americans’ support for both local and Black, Asian-American and women-owned owned business is strong and will continue throughout the year – 95% of Americans supported local businesses in 2020 and 91% supported Black women-owned, or Asian-American-owned businesses in 2020.

On-Demand Remains in Demand: 65% of Americans report they’d rather give up social media than never be able to get an item delivered again.

Habits on the Rise

What DoorDash expects to continue to see more of in the second half of 2021:

Open Doors Means Customers are Open to New Adventures

Catching Flights and Feelings? 91% of Americans plan to do more of at least one major type of activity as the pandemic winds down, with 68% planning to visit new places.

Every Flavor Welcome: 63% of Americans report planning to try new restaurants, with 47% saying they plan to try new foods in general.

Top 10 Foods on the Rise as Customers Begin to Gather Again

Chocolate Shake (440% increase)

Chicken Nuggets (410% increase)

Cheese Pizza (362% increase)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich (286% increase)

Beef Burrito (248% increase)

Hot Sauce (201% increase)

Blueberry Muffin (161% increase)

Bacon Cheeseburger (113% increase)

Nachos (103% increase)

Sausage and Egg Sandwich (107% increase)

New Year, Same Comfort Foods

Top 10 ordered items of the past six months: