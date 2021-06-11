Limited-Edition Packaging and Contest

Swisher Sweets announced the launch of an exciting contest, Life is Sweet, along with limited-edition Swisher Sweets Red packaging. From June 21 through Aug. 27, adult consumers can enter the Life is Sweet contest by uploading a photo or video with a caption describing why they are the No. 1 Swisher Sweets fan. There will be five bi-weekly prizes of $2,500, and the Grand Prize winner will be awarded a 2021 luxury sports utility vehicle, $25,000 cash and the title of Swisher Sweets #1 fan.

Swisher Sweets Cigar Co.

(800) 874-9720

www.swisher.com