What’s New in C-Store Roller Grill Products?

Roller grill is a tried and true c-store subcategory, but that doesn’t mean the offer should be stale. There’s plenty of innovation in this space, drawing on top consumer trends like spiciness and bold flavors.

According to market research firm Datassential, specific flavor trends right now include sweet-and-spicy, such as hot honey, as well as mango habanero, the Mexican spice Tajín and Nashville hot — which Datassential Trendologist Mike Kostyo said was the fastest-growing sauce, flavor or spice overall in the past four years, growing a massive 727% on menus.

And don’t forget about toppings and sauces to enhance customers’ ability to customize their roller grill order. Plus, new technology like Heinz’s Keystone Automatic Dispenser is enabling a safer, touchless roller grill experience to ease customers’ lingering pandemic concerns.

Have you added any of these products to your stores yet? Let us know which of these roller grill offers are resonating most with your customers.