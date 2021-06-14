Hard Seltzer Brand

Dos Equis is launching Dos Equis Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, the latest innovation to join the popular Mexican Import portfolio, inspired by the flavors of the classic West Texas drink: tequila, sparkling mineral water and lime. Dos Equis Ranch Water will be available in the classic lime flavor in six-pack 12-ounce cans at 90 calories, 4.5% ABV, and zero grams of carbs, and 24-ounce single-serve cans at 180 calories, 4.5% ABV, and zero grams of carbs. With the success of the initial launch in Texas this Spring, the innovation will expand to additional markets in September 2021.

The launch will be supported through localized OOH, radio and streaming audio, digital and social media, influencer support, sampling, POS visibility in the English and Spanish language, merchandise and e-commerce. POS assets, with a 12-ounce and 24-ounce can focus, include standees, elliptical cans, case stackers, tuck cards, floor coolers, ice bin dividers, cooler decals, floor decals, suction cups and a three-sided display topper.

