Managed fire safety solutions for convenience stores

When managing maintenance for Convenience Stores, we understand it can be anything but convenient! With hundreds, if not thousands of locations nationwide, facility managers can quickly get overwhelmed with all of their fire and life safety issues. That’s where Commercial Fire, a National Fire and Life Safety Provider, comes in. We can quickly help you get your arms around all of the inspections, maintenance, service, and installations your location(s) need.

One Call Does It All

Let’s face it, having to deal with a laundry list of vendors, to take care of all of your fire and life safety systems and equipment, is less than ideal. Besides being time consuming, it can also be expensive. There’s no telling what you’ll be charged from one location to another. Likewise, there’s no way to tell what kind of service you’ll get—sometimes good, sometimes bad. That’s not the case with Commercial Fire—your one-stop-shop for fire safety. But that doesn’t mean “one size fits all” service. On the contrary, our professional team of industry experts tailor every aspect of our solutions to your particular needs—anywhere in the U.S. as well as throughout Canada and the Caribbean.

Experts in Convenience Store Protection

Anyone can claim to be anything they want. But Commercial Fire puts decades of industry experience where our mouth is. Founded in 1988, we have grown into an industry leader, helping businesses protect life and property. Used by over 3000 Convenience Store locations, we’re one of the largest fire and life safety providers in the country. What’s more, we’re one of the most diverse providers, with expert knowledge covering everything from portable fire extinguishers and emergency lights to commercial kitchen suppression systems and grease abatement. Our highly trained and certified staff and affiliate partners make it their business to know yours, not to mention the codes, regulations, and standards that your store(s) need to meet.

Customized to Fit Perfectly

As we said earlier, we’re not a “one-size-fits-all.” We understand that there is nothing cookie cutter about your business. Some of you are straight up convenience stores while some of you are a combination of convenience stores/service stations. While some will need basic fire and life safety services, others will need more advanced strategies to cover more robust fire and life safety systems and equipment. Regardless, Commercial Fire can customize every solution to fit whatever your needs. From custom maintenance programs to cost-cutting strategies, our agility in meeting your specific needs can save you a lot more than time. And you’ll have digital access to all of it via our state-of-the-art Information Management System and Virtual Dashboard. There are other things, too, like Filemaker, where we can track and store your information in detailed fashion—all of which is instantly available to you with a click of a button.

The Commercial Fire Difference

Obviously, you have choices, and that’s not lost on us. Neither is that fact that we have to earn your business. Yes, our vast industry experience and team tenure, attention to detail, and decades of experience managing national accounts may help you consider us. But to get you over the hump, check out our list of references, which validate our program as the top choice in the industry. We’re all about transparency, too, which shows our confidence in our solutions. We may be bragging a little bit, but we feel we’ve earned the right.

In a Nutshell

We can consolidate your fire and life safety providers down to one choice, with one centralized point of contact, one phone number, one email address, and just one name to know—Commercial Fire. You’ll also have full visibility of your program via our online dashboard portal, offering you fast, easy access to detailed account information and more—no email, no phone call required. Your solution will include financial tracking as well—compare inspection vs. repair costs and year-to-year, per location, and projected future costs for your annual budgeting processes and review. Plus, you will get a complete inventory list of all the fire protection equipment in each of your locations (including manufacturer dates). And finally, you can count on 24/7/365 customer service with a live Commercial Fire staff member—no automated gibberish or impersonal answering service—just honest to goodness managed fire safety solutions for your business.

