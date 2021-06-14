Slurpees Help Police Break the Ice With Neighborhood Kids

7-Eleven’s Operation Chill teams with law enforcement to reward kids with coupons for free Slurpees, fosters positive connections and encourages good behavior.

The chill is on this summer as 7-Eleven kicks off another year of Operation Chill, the company’s signature community outreach program, which gives local law enforcement agencies an opportunity to make a positive connection with kids through free Slurpee drink coupons.

Each year, 7-Eleven donates free Slurpee drink coupons to agencies across the country for their officers to reward children they see observing safety rules, participating in positive activities, or performing good deeds and acts of kindness.

“Now in its 26th year, it’s no surprise that Operation Chill continues to be our most popular community outreach program,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “A free Slurpee drink coupon provides officers an easy and approachable way to connect and engage with kids. These positive interactions between officers and youth are key to helping law enforcement agencies build bridges and create long-term relationships within their local communities.”

This year, 7-Eleven will issue approximately 500,000 Slurpee drink coupons to more than 1,100 participating law enforcement agencies that will, in turn, be distributed to kids throughout their local communities. Each coupon can be redeemed for one free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores. Although the reasons for being rewarded vary – wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor or holding the door open – the end result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a good kid.

“Community engagement is a huge part of policing and it’s imperative we engage with our youngest residents.” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “Operation Chill provides another avenue to connect with kids and build valuable relationships that lead to stronger, safer communities.”

The Operation Chill program was founded in Philadelphia with a goal to give law enforcement officers a positive way to interact with children and teens. Since inception in 1995, Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, donating more than 23 million Operation Chill coupons to U.S. law enforcement agencies in 7-Eleven communities.

All participants are encouraged to follow local city and state COVID-19 guidelines during Operation Chill.

Irving, Texas-based 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America