Direct Tea Source

Harris Tea has launched a new website, www.teamarketplace.com. The site offers restaurant-quality tea direct, fast and fresh to foodservice operators, retailers and consumers seeking a direct source to purchase tea products. It provides direct access to on-trend products: hot and iced teas for bulk foodservice brewing, ready-to-drink kombucha and iced tea, as well as an array of tea products under the Tea India line. Wholesale buyers get access to multi-case pricing and direct-to-door shipping. No membership or minimum case purchase is required. Blog content changes weekly, and features topics such as tea and dessert pairing, iced tea clouding fixes and more.

