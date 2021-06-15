Love’s Adds Northern Mississippi Travel Stop

Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Holly Springs, Miss., thanks to a travel stop that opened on June 10. The store, located at 929 Highway No. 7 South, off I-22, adds 70 jobs and 46 truck parking spaces to Marshall County.
“We’re excited to add our 18th clean and safe location for customers in Mississippi,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Marshall County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
The location near the Tennessee border and about an hour from Memphis, Tenn., is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Arby’s (opening later).
- 46 truck parking spaces.
- 73 car parking spaces.
- Two RV parking spaces.
- Seven diesel bays.
- Five showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- CAT scale.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Holly Springs High School.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 31,000 people. Love’s has over 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.