Love’s Adds Northern Mississippi Travel Stop

New location near Tennessee border adds 70 jobs, features parking for 46 trucks and 73 cars, Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go Zone and CAT scale.

Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Holly Springs, Miss., thanks to a travel stop that opened on June 10. The store, located at 929 Highway No. 7 South, off I-22, adds 70 jobs and 46 truck parking spaces to Marshall County.

“We’re excited to add our 18th clean and safe location for customers in Mississippi,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Marshall County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”

The location near the Tennessee border and about an hour from Memphis, Tenn., is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening later).

46 truck parking spaces.

73 car parking spaces.

Two RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

CAT scale.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Holly Springs High School.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 31,000 people. Love’s has over 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.