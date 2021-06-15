Rich Products recently added nine new options to its plant-based pizza and flatbread portfolio, each comprised of more than 20% cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini and sweet potato. These new options are high-quality, clean-label products that satisfy consumers’ desire to incorporate more vegetables into their diets. These crusts are ideal not only for pizza, but also for sandwiches, wraps and dips. The additions build on the success of two plant-based crusts Rich’s introduced in 2018, including the 10” Seasoned Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, one of the most successful product launches in Rich’s history.

Rich’s Foodservice

www.richsconvenience.com