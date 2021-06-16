GPM Adds Alcoholic Beverages to Eight Additional Stores

Changes in liquor laws in three states bring new beer licenses that allow GPM parent company ARKO to sell alcohol in more stores.

Customers can now buy beer at eight more ARKO Corp. convenience retail chain GPM Investments, the company announced this week. The stores’ new beer licenses are in response to legislation passed in November 2020 elections that now allow the sale of beer in selected municipalities.

Beer licenses have been added to five locations in Arkansas, a pair in Texas and one in Kentucky. The expansion complements the many existing stores across GPM’s family of community brands that currently sell beer and other alcoholic beverages, bringing the total number of stores selling beer and other alcoholic beverages to 1,225.

The eight new stores now sell hard cider, seltzer and beer from a variety of premium, value and imported brands. Customers can also purchase individual items or in packs of six, 12, 15, 18 or 24.

“Overall, customer response has been positive and we are excited to offer a variety of beverage options in these newly licensed stores,” said Chuck Pippin, category manager for beer, wine and spirits at GPM Investments. “When legislation changes, we are able to quickly adapt our product offerings to provide customers with everything they need in one store.”

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the ARKO Corp. family of community brand,s GPM Investments is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.