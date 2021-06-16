Zero-THC CBD

Happy Lane is the latest offering from CV Sciences, makers of PlusCBD. Happy Lane 0.00% THC products provide fun, effective CBD at affordable retail prices – perfect for young, highly mobile consumers. The brand features delicious CBD in its Cherry Jubilee Gummies, Berry Extraordinary Chews and Peppermint Magic Liquid, plus easy-to-swallow softgels and hands-free topical roll-on. Happy Lane formulas support a greater sense of calm, help maintain a regular sleep cycle, manage signs of common daily stress, enhance exercise recovery and complement everyday wellness.

