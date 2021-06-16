Kum & Go Sustainable Clothing Partnership Celebrates Pride Month

Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience store chain Kum & Go has teamed up with acclaimed fashion label HOMOCO to produce a new limited-run line of sustainable swimwear and shirts to celebrate Pride Month.

Kum & Go and HOMOCO are partnering with the Transgender Law Center (TLC), funneling a portion of the proceeds from the collaboration toward its work supporting transgender and gender nonconforming people.

The collaboration is a unique one. HOMOCO was launched by queer designer Daniel DuGoff, and the name is a nod and cheeky reference to the gas station business his great-grandparents opened during the Great Depression – the Homes Oil Co., which went by the moniker HOMOCO. HOMOCO’s driving philosophy is one that celebrates body positivity and size inclusivity through the lens of fun.

“Kum & Go is proud to work with HOMOCO on this special project for Pride Month,” said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. “As two leaders whose great-grandparents both started convenience stores, this one felt especially on brand for us. We also love their vision that aligns so closely with our own: creating an environment that celebrates sustainability, inclusivity and joy.”

For the second year in a row, Kum & Go is proud to be the title sponsor of Des Moines’ Capital City Pride. Previous Kum & Go activations in support of LGBTQ-plus associates and customers have raised thousands of dollars for the Trevor Project, the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice, and the Transgender Law Center’s Trans Agenda for Liberation.

“Partnering with Kum & Go is a dream,” said DuGoff. “The goal of HOMOCO is to talk to queer people wherever they are, not just big coastal cities. Celebrating the joint heritage of our brands and our wink-and-a-nod names is exactly what we love to do.”

The swim trunks and matching camp shirts come in an exhilarating pattern and are made of innovative, sustainable materials such as polyester extracted from recycled water bottles and Tencel. Fairly priced at $69 and democratically sized, HOMOCO’s products each come in a reusable zip pouch. They will be available for a limited time only at HOMOCO’s website: www.homoco.co.

Transgender Law Center (TLC) is the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world in which all people are free to define themselves and their futures. Grounded in legal expertise and committed to racial justice, TLC employs a variety of community-driven strategies to keep transgender and gender nonconforming people alive, thriving and fighting for liberation.

HOMOCO is a queer swim brand that draws on the legacy of founder/designer Daniel DuGoff’s family’s Washington, D.C.–area gas stations, Homes Oil Co., that went by the nickname “HOMOCO.” The name alludes to that history while clearly stating who the brand is for – fashionable people who love fun.

For four generations and over 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes. The family-owned convenience store chain employs nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states.