7-Eleven Promotes Summer Sippin’ With New Private Label Wine

In-house Plot + Point wine’s two flavors come in unbreakable, resealable, outdoor-friendly Tetra Pak with three on-the-go servings for summer celebrating.

7-Eleven announced its new private lavel wine, Plot + Point, available in chardonnay and pinot grigio.

Plot + Point Wine is packaged in a Tetra Pak container featuring a screwcap top that makes it easy to pack and sip during all summertime activities.

The medium-bodied chardonnay has aromas of green apple, pineapple and a touch of oak and the pinot grigio varietal is light and crisp, with notes of citrus and flavors of ripe apple and juicy peach. Each California vintage has an ABV of 12% to 12.5% and is available at participating 7-Eleven stores. Customers can find 500-milliliter of Plot + Point Wine chilled in the cooler or on shelves.

Alternative packaging and non-breakable containers continue to grow in popularity over traditional wine bottles as wine drinkers look for convenient options for outdoor events and activities. The Plot + Point Tetra Pak packaging holds the equivalent of three glasses of wine.

It’s easy and convenient to enjoy where and when customers want, and the re-sealable container makes it simple to have one glass, store and save for later, or to enjoy in one sitting.

“When it comes to beverages, 7-Eleven continues to innovate across all categories, and that includes alcoholic beverages,” said Amy Werth, senior director of 7-Eleven Private Brands. “This year, perhaps as never before, summertime beckons with picnics in the park, outdoor events and backyard barbecues. We wanted to offer our customers great-tasting wine in a portable, unbreakable container that they can take along on their adventures. Best of all, Plot + Point wine proves customers don’t have to sacrifice taste and quality for convenience.”

Plot + Point joins other wines in 7-Eleven’s wine portfolio, including: Sip Sip Hooray canned wine cocktails, Trojan Horse chardonnay and pinot grigio, Yosemite Road wine and Voyager Point cabernet sauvignon, red blend and sauvignon blanc wines.

7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.