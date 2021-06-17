NCA Outlines This Year’s Top Confectionery and Snack Trends

The National Confectioners Association’s Sweets & Snacks Expo recently released the top trends for the 2021 confectionery and snack categories, which will be seen on the show floor in Indianapolis from June 22-25.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo is where the top candy and snack companies showcase their newest products, and this year is even more important as we get back to business,” said John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association. “While consumer purchasing habits may have shifted to meet the new environment, manufacturers are exceeding expectations with new products, flavors and innovations.”

Catching Up on Pandemic-Interrupted Industry

Here are some of the trends expected at this year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo:

Smaller pack sizes: More companies continue to develop smaller pack sizes containing 200 calories or less. This trend empowers the consumer to make informed choices when they are ready to treat themselves to their favorite snack or candy.

Tropical flavors: So many consumers are dreaming of a day at the beach and enjoying all that summer has to offer. This year, tropical flavors are taking center stage with a focus on pineapple and coconut. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a tropical treat… cue the sound of ocean waves!

Mix and match: Can’t decide which flavor to enjoy? Candy and snack manufacturers are bringing consumers the best of both worlds. Whether they are looking for sweet, salty, fruity, or tart, shoppers can’t go wrong when mixing up their favorite combinations.

Spice it up: Think you can handle the heat? At the Sweets & Snacks Expo, the hottest new spicy snacks featuring flavors like chili, sriracha, jalapeño and habanero will be on full display.

All these trends and more will be on display on the Sweets & Snacks Expo show floor and in the show’s Destination Retail, which showcases ideas for driving excitement around the four big confectionery sales seasons – Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and the Winter Holidays – and National Candy Month as these incremental sales opportunities continue to grow.

As a candy moment on the rise, National Candy Month, which occurs each June, presents the opportunity to bridge the gap between the major holidays in the spring and fall for retailers across the country, and Destination Retail spells out the value proposition of this unique opportunity.

New Year, New Home

The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held in Indianapolis for the first time in the show’s storied history. The expo will feature the latest in product innovation, opportunities to connect with colleagues and gain important insights on how to reach today’s consumers.

Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, the annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products.

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country.