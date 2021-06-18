Delta 8 CBD Gummies

Flora Delta 8 Gummies have been formulated to stimulate the mind and provide a deep sense of calm without the anxiousness often experienced with other edible products. Each gummy is infused with 10 milligrams of Delta 8, a powerful cannabinoid found in hemp, known for its strong anxiolytic properties. For consumers looking to elevate their minds and your senses, Flora Delta-8 gummies may provide an all-natural solution. Available in a 30-count jar and in assorted flavors including mango, blueberry and watermelon, with a suggested retail price of $34.99.

Flora CBD

www.gotflora.com