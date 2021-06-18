Popping Bubbles to Add Flavor Burst to Dunkin’ Drinks

Strawberry flavor packed into small bubbles that customers can add to any iced or frozen beverage to be supported by instant win game promo that will run through July 31.

Dunkin’ announced that popping bubbles will hit menus June 23.

Strawberry flavor packed into small bursting bubbles that literally pop in your mouth, popping bubbles can be added to any Dunkin’ iced or frozen beverage for an additional charge.

Made with color sourced from plants, the delicious strawberry taste of Popping Bubbles pairs perfectly with the vibrant fruit flavors in Dunkin’ iced drinks like new Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers or Lemonade. All Popping Bubbles beverages are served with a stylish new pink and orange wide paper straw created specifically for the full bubble-up experience.

To celebrate the launch of Popping Bubbles, Dunkin’ has created a playful instant win online game that is bursting with fun and chances to win Dunkin’ gift cards and other exciting prizes. From July 2 through July 31, fans can experience Strawberry Popping Bubbles virtually every day using their finger to choose a bubble to “pop” on their screen to reveal if they’re an instant winner of one of thousands of Dunkin’ gift cards available.

Fans can also win the chance to choose from other prizes including giant bubbles kits, inflatable pool rafts, and more. One grand prize winner will have the chance to “Break the Bubble” with a $5,000 cash prize they could put toward a future vacation. Follow Dunkin’ on Instagram, where the link to play and win will be popping up soon.

“As the destination for flavorful beverages to keep folks running all season long, we’re kicking off summer with something extra fun by offering our guests Strawberry Popping Bubbles,” said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary at Dunkin’. “With an exciting explosion of strawberry flavor, Popping Bubbles are a new way to make favorite Dunkin’ iced or frozen drinks even cooler.”