Sparkling Water With Functional Ingredients

PepsiCo launched its latest innovation, soulboost, a sparkling water beverage with a splash of real juice and functional ingredients. Its two varieties, Lift and Ease, offer four flavors and 10-20 calories per 12-ounce can:

Lift your spirits with 200 milligrams of panax ginseng to help support mental stamina. Available in two flavors: Blueberry Pomegranate and Black Cherry Citrus.

Ease your day with 200 milligrams of L-theanine to help support relaxation. Also available in two flavors: Blackberry Passionfruit and Strawberry Rose.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com