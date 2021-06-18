Tiger Fuel Round Up Campaign Supports Mentoring

Customers at The Market can help support local Big Brothers Big Sisters programs when they round up transactions to the nearest dollar.

Tiger Fuel Company’s c-stores, known as The Market, are launching a Round Up campaign to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge.

Now through Sept. 30, customers can round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at select Market locations to support BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge. One hundred percent of the funds collected throughout the campaign will benefit the nonprofit, dedicated to building one-to-one mentoring relationships with youth, ages six through 16, in the Charlottesville and Albemarle communities.

“The opportunity to give back to BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge means a lot to me,” said Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton, who currently serves as a mentor and was named Virginia’s Big Brother of the Year in 2019. “As a Big Brother for six years, I’ve experienced first-hand the immeasurable impact the mentoring model has on children’s lives. This pandemic has placed tremendous strains on resources and relationships, and I would love to do what we can to support BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge.”

During the pandemic, BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge moved from in-person to virtual mentoring, working diligently to keep “Littles” connected to their “Bigs.” With support from community partners, BBBS was able to distribute food, masks and hand sanitizer to students while their lives were turned upside down.

“We are all interconnected. We need community partners to help build a system of support for our kids,” said Athena Gould, executive director of BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge. “Tiger Fuel consistently puts community at the forefront of their work.”

The Round Up program, added Gould, is another example of the intentionality that Tiger Fuel places on being servant leaders. “These contributions help more kids receive the support that they need,” she said.

Tiger Fuel Co. is a local, family operated fuel supplier and also operates nine state-of-the-art car washes known as TigerWash and ten gourmet-to-go convenience stores known as The Market.