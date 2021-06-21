Peter Tedeschi Named Chairman of South Shore Economic Development Corp.

The former President and CEO of Tedeschi Food Shops will look to build a robust and diverse business climate.

The South Shore Economic Development Corp. has elected Peter Tedeschi, the former President and CEO of Tedeschi Food Shops, as its new Chairman. The Development Corporation is part of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and leads the regional economic strategy, South Shore 2030.

Tedeschi brings extensive business and finance expertise to his role. He began his career as the founder of a computer company on the South Shore which he grew to three locations. In 1992 he became Vice President at Wellington Management and then served as Senior Vice President and Director of Operations for Putnam Investments. In 2008 his family asked him to join the family business, Tedeschi Food Shops Inc, where he served as President and CEO until the business was sold in 2015.

A lifelong resident of the South Shore, Tedeschi serves on the board of Lil’ Drug Store Products and serves locally on the executive board for Friendship Home, Inc. and the North and South Rivers Watershed Association’s advisory council.

“I had the pleasure of being involved with the chamber in the past and I welcome this new role and the opportunity to work with the great business leaders in the region,” Tedeschi said. “Under Peter Forman’s leadership the chamber is looking toward the future and attracting the kind of businesses and jobs that will enhance and blend in with who we are on the South Shore. We are in a unique position to attract the next generation to live, work and play here.”

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit association of businesses representing 25 communities south of Boston. Funded by members and partners businesses for 120 years, the Chamber’s mission is to cultivate a stronger South Shore economy by encouraging a robust and diverse business climate.