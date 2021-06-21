Quicklee’s Taps Buffalo Native for Real Estate Post

Convenience industry veteran Lou Terragnoli will lead acquisition and new-build development opportunities to help Upstate New York chain on path to growing its footprint.

Quicklee’s announced its new director of real estate and development is Lou Terragnoli, who brings to the chain’s team years of experience in convenience store real estate development and a head for business.

Terragnoli will help Quicklee’s identify and acquire existing convenience store locations in communities throughout the area. In addition to acquisitions, he will also help identify available land opportunities where stores can be developed from the ground up. Both aspects require Terragnoli to take careful consideration of Quicklee’s customers and ensure that the new stores will be convenient to them as well as benefit the community.

Terragnoli not only has the knowledge and expertise that make him the perfect fit for this position, but he has the passion and motivation, too. He enjoys the challenge and art of deal-making by identifying what is important to the seller and helping bridge the gap in order to close the deal.

“There are so many things to consider when we open a new store or when we acquire an existing one.” says Quicklee’s VP and COO Ken Perelli. “Lou’s expertise in real estate will help us streamline our processes and strengthen our business. We are excited to have his support as we expand our operation.”

In his free time, not only can you find Lou jamming out to music, but playing the drums in a classic rock band, too. Aside from his part-time career as a rockstar and a full-time job helping grow and expand Quicklee’s, Lou can be found watching football and cheering on his home team, the Buffalo Bills.

Quicklee’s operates 21 locations throughout Upstate New York.