Wawa Marks Grand Opening of Philly ‘Stadium Store’

Wawa last week celebrated the opening of its newest store in Philadelphia, Wawa’s “Stadium Store,” located at 2600 Penrose Ave., located just over a mile from the South Philadelphia stadium complex.

Wawa hosted a special celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17, featuring VIP customers, local officials and charity partners, and exclusive announcements and interviews about Wawa’s support for the city of Philadelphia’s bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and Wawa Welcome America events.

The event also featured free coffee all day and free Philadelphia Soccer 2026 t-shirts for those “Joining the Team” on-site and showing their support for the city’s official bid to bring the world’s game to Philadelphia.

Wawa’s newest store will give customers a chance to stock up on fuel as well as their favorite Wawa snacks and beverages before or after their team hits the field, ice or court. Additionally, this location will be the only Philadelphia for Wawa to sell beer.

“At Wawa, we have always been committed to playing a role in our hometown’s signature and milestone events, and we feel the grand opening of our store closest to the Philadelphia sports complex is the perfect time to share our support for Philadelphia’s Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026 and prepare the city to welcome the world,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president & CEO. “Of course, beyond this exciting announcement and the events we have planned, this new store will allow us to continue to grow and serve our Philadelphia friends and neighbors. We look forward to an exciting summer ahead full of growth, new connections, and fulfilling lives!”

Wawa operates more than 850 convenience and retail stores located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.