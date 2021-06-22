Spinx C-Stores Piloting Self-Checkout

Goal is to ease customer experience, roll out self-checkout to all stores by autumn of 2022 and redirecting efforts of teammates toward ultra-clean stores through ‘Spinx Clean’ program.

Greenville, S.C.-based fuel and convenience retailer The Spinx Co. has begun piloting a self-checkout program to maximize the roles of team members and to provide increased service to all customers. Spinx is leading the industry in South Carolina’s Upstate region with this new offering and has a goal to rollout self-checkout to all Spinx stores in Q2-Q3 of 2022.

“At Spinx, we exist to make people’s lives easier,” said Spinx President Stan Storti. “By providing the self-checkout option to our customers, they will be able to stop at our store, shop for what they need and quickly and easily get back on their way.

Storti said that there is a worry that customers may get upset, interpreting the implementation of the technology as reducing jobs.

“But in our case, nothing could be further from the truth,” he noted. “We’re moving our teammates’ efforts from checking out customers to keeping our stores ‘Spinx Clean.’ ‘Spinx Clean’ is a program we initiated late last year, and it’s designed to keep our stores not just looking clean but being sterilized.”

Working with outside partner Stericlean, Spinx has committed to maintaining the cleanest and safest convenience stores in the markets it operates in. “‘Spinx Clean actually increased our need for teammates, so we’re hiring!” added Storti

Spinx is currently piloting the program at store #112 on Pendleton Street in Greenville. Four additional stores are planning to offer the service as part of the pilot program by end of Fall 2021.

The Spinx Company operates 82 convenience retail stores throughout South Carolina, and with approximately 1,400 employees, it is the largest privately-held retailer headquartered in the state.