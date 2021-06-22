Walgreens Offers Merchandise Delivery Through Uber

Collaboration offering delivery on top-selling Walgreens retail items throughout store departments with more added daily, vaccination scheduling with transportation option now also available.

Walgreens has expanded its collaboration with Uber to offer products directly on the Uber Eats platform to customers across the U.S. Customers can have health and wellness, beauty and personal care, household essentials, over-the-counter medications and more from Walgreens delivered through Uber.

The on-demand delivery service is now available from more than 7,800 stores across the U.S. with Puerto Rico to soon follow. The collaboration launches with top-selling Walgreens retail items on the Uber Eats app with more added daily and the goal to expand to the entire assortment of more than 20,000 products over time.

“Walgreens provides our customers with seamless health and well-being experiences, and offering them convenient delivery solutions on whichever platform they prefer to shop is key,” said Stefanie Kruse, vice president, digital commerce and omnichannel at Walgreens. “Our collaboration with Uber for on-demand delivery through both Walgreens and Uber’s channels, as well as integrated vaccine scheduling, gives customers simple and easy ways to put their health and well-being needs at the forefront – which will continue to be important to them as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Raj Beri, Uber’s head of grocery delivery, said that by leveraging the best of what Walgreens and Uber have to offer makes it easier for customers to prioritize their health and wellness. “From on-demand delivery of essentials to hassle-free vaccine scheduling all at the touch of a button, we’re focused on eliminating barriers that burden customers’ everyday life, helping them go anywhere and get anything instantly,” Beri said.

Customers who wish to order Walgreens items for delivery simply need to open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Walgreens and begin shopping. To celebrate the new launch, Walgreens and Uber Eats are offering customers $20 promo off orders of $30 or more through June 27.

Additionally, Uber and Walgreens worked together earlier this year to create a new vaccine scheduling option via the Uber app where Uber users in the U.S. can choose to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens. After adding a zip code and selecting from the available appointment times, users have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification reminds users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.