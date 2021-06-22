Wawa Renews Brewing Collaboration for New Summer Brew

Wawa fresh lemonade's the main ingredient in 2SP Brewing Co.’s Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy, set for late-June release at stores across c-store chain’s footprint.

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Co. are continuing the tradition of brewing collaborative limited-edition beers — this time, with a summer twist. Wawa introduced Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy, a crushable, light-bodied shore beer with a touch of strawberry sweetness and a delightful pucker finish courtesy of Wawa’s fresh lemonade.

The new brew comes on the heels of three successful holiday brews also birthed through the collaboration between 2SP Brewing Company’s Head Brewer Bob Barrar and Wawa’s Manager of Concept Development Michael McLaughlin.

“Working closely with Wawa’s beverage guru Michael McLaughlin, we brewed a modern shandy recipe that includes a unique yeast that showcases the spectrum of flavors of Wawa’s Strawberry Lemonade,” said 2SP Brewing Co. Director of Sales and Marketing Michael Contreras. “The collaborative approach to the Sunfest beer was to find that balance of upfront strawberry sweetness with a refreshing lemon citrus finish that comes from the lemonade. What’s the result? A Strawberry Lemonade Shandy that sings summer crusher.”

Fans will see the specialty brew hit shelves on June 24 at six select Wawa Stores, including its two flagship beer stores in Chadds Ford and Middletown, Pa. And for the first time, four new stores now offering alcoholic beverages including Blakeslee, Emmaus, Horsham and Philadelphia, as well as 2SP Brewing Co. in Aston, Pa.

Later releases will bring the new brew to select distributors and better beer retailers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Eastern Shore Maryland.

Sunfest six-pack cans are priced at $8.99 each.

“There’s no better time than now to reunite with our friends at 2SP to provide a perfect summer beverage to our community to enjoy after the past year we’ve all had,” said Wawa Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock. “This light and refreshing shandy is perfect for sipping with friends and family in your backyard or on the beach. We hope this beer brings the community together and adds a little extra positivity after a tough year.”

To hear the brewers discuss the new Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy, beer lovers can view a Vimeo video featuring more about the brewing and introduction of the new summer refreshing brew.

Wawa operates more than 860 convenience retail stores located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.