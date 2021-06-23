Frozen Novelty Treats

The ICEE Co., a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., announced three new additions to its frozen portfolio to jump-start the summer season. New products include ICEE Red Cherry Ice Cream Float Tubes, ICEE Blue Raspberry Ice Cream Float Tubes and mystery flavored ICEE Mermaid & Baby Narwhal Tubes. Perfect for on-the-go snacking, each three-ounce tube is 80 calories or less, gluten free and made with no high fructose corn syrup. These exciting new ICEE flavors are now available for a suggested retail price of $3.29. Fans can also look forward to new and exciting flavors that will continue to roll out through 2022.

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

www.jjsnack.com