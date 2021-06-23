Fruit-Infused Wines

Sutter Home Family Vineyards announced the growth of its portfolio with Fruit Infusions — a line of sweet wines that are infused with real fruit juice and natural fruit flavors. Available in Sweet Peach, Wild Berry and Tropical Pineapple, these premium California wines are sweet, juicy and refreshing with a hint of effervescence for a spritz on the palate. The 7.5% ABV lineup is now available nationwide in 187-milliliter four-packs and 750-milliliter bottles for $8 suggested retail price (SRP) and 1.5-liter bottles for $13 SRP.

