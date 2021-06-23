TXB Gives Back to Local CASA Chapters

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Kevin Smartt, CEO of Texas Born (TXB), to learn more about how the c-store chain is giving back.

Texas Born (TXB), formerly known as Kwik Chek, owns 46 stores in Texas and southern Oklahoma. It’s currently rebranding its chain and converting existing stores over to the TXB brand, while also building new-to-industry stores. TXB recently raised more than $60,000 for local Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) chapters through the Doyce Taylor Memorial 25th Annual Fishing and Golf Classic Tournament. The program helps train volunteers to advocate for children involved in the child welfare system and improve their well-being. During the pandemic the chain also donated lunches to frontline workers at hospitals, among other initiatives. Watch the video for more on how TXB is supporting its local communities.