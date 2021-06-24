EG America Campaign Raises Funds for Disabled American Veterans

Customers donations at checkout when shopping at convenience retailers’ more than 1,700 locations across the nation will help U.S. veterans with daily and special needs.

EG America is launching a national campaign to raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV). The donations collected through EG America’s 1,700 convenience stores will help DAV ensure that injured and ill veterans access the full range of benefits available to them and are yet another way that EG Group is giving back to the very communities in which it does business.

Running now through the month of July, store employees will ask customers to donate an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. Funds donated to DAV help veterans know they are not alone by helping them:

Get the benefits they deserve.

Receive transportation to medical appointments.

Find meaningful employment.

Receive assistance during times of disaster.

The convenience stores participating in the promotion include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill. Their goal is to raise over $250,000 for DAV, an organization that changes the lives of more than one million veterans, of all eras, every year.

“Recognizing and giving back to those who have served our country is vitally important to the EG Group, which is why we are proud to partner with DAV in this important initiative,” said EG America President George Fournier. “Additionally, many of our team members and guests are veterans themselves, so this association with DAV allows them to connect with the communities where they live and work in a meaningful way. This fundraising effort hits home for the EG Group and we’re looking forward to our guests playing a key role in this effort.”

DAV CEO Marc Burgess ponted out that EG America has for several years successfully raised funds directly supporting DAV’s vital programs for the men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces.

“I can’t thank EG America enough for continuing to support DAV in this upcoming promotion, which showcases their compassion, graciousness and genuine reverence for America’s ill and injured veterans,” said Burgess.

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932.

EG Group currently employs more than 44,000 colleagues working in more than 6,000 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Australia.